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Episode 72 - The Truth About Edward Snowden
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69 views • November 17, 2019
If you ask the average American their impression of Edward Snowden, you are likely to hear him portrayed as a villain; he is a traitor to the country and should be tried for treason. A growing minority, however, view him as a hero for exposing the illegal and unconstitutional mass surveillance program which was implemented shortly after the terrorist attack on September 11.
In this episode, we examine the Snowden saga with an eye toward what it teaches us about the Constitution.
In this episode, we examine the Snowden saga with an eye toward what it teaches us about the Constitution.
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