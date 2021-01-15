Wind Tunnel Test - AR vs RDB

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Chapters
0:00 Breaking Wind
1:52 Left Hand AR
2:44 Right Hand AR
4:20 Right Hand RDB
5:03 Left Hand RDB
6:22 Dry Fire
7:45 Conclusion
8:52 Spreadsheet
9:54 Targets
10:30 Left vs Right
11:29 New Ambi Advantage
12:01 RDB vs AR
14:38 Other Platforms