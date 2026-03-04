BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
PASSIVE Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Others Prevent Chronic Dehydration Caused by 5G, EMFs, & Glyphosate
4 views • 2 days ago

According to a study from Fenestra Research, over 94% of people are dehydrated. Short video increasing the awareness of how 5G & other man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are dehydrating U just like how microwaving a piece of steak does & (although not explained) how glyphosate is used as a desiccant (drying agent) to synchronize the harvesting of crops to save time (which most likely also dries us up, too!)


To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the $$$ to move FAR away from 5G &/or get any of the other items mentioned, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop


Learn about the harms of EMFs at any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFForDummies


Clean-up "dirty electricity" & reduce harmful EMFs w/ UL-listed devices as described at:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerpoint

OR

tinyurl.com/SaticUSAPresentation

by:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticUSA

To truly help others by becoming a FREE SaticUSA affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareSaticUSA


Since we're most vulnerable to EMFs while we're sleeping, install a circuit breaker cut-off switch also by SafeLivingTechnologies @

https://tinyurl.com/ElectricalPanelKillSwitch


To detect where your dirty electricity and other harmful wireless radiation (such as 5G), radio frequencies, electro-magnetic radiation, etc. is in your home and/or commercial building, invest in one or more of the meters by: tinyurl.com/BestEMFmeters

To save 5% when checking-out at SafeLivingTechnologies.com

, click-on: "Coupon/Gift Certificate" in red & enter:

EMFforDummies (not case-sensitive)

OR

howtodieofnothing


Wear shielding clothing by Dr. Laura Koniver's

https://intuition-physician.myshopify.com?p=dXRbMrk9z

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestGroundingProducts


(not mentioned but ALSO dries us up!) Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To truly help others by becoming a FREE VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

Keywords
network marketinggerald pollackpassive incomefourth phase of waterdr jack krusebest mlm companybest water restructuring device
Chapters

9:35End Screen

