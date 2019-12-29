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Can CBD Help PTSD?
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15 views • December 29, 2019
A new study examined the clinical benefit of cannabidiol (CBD) for patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Their results were published in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. Based on these results, the researchers concluded that oral CBD treatment combined with routine psychiatric care can help reduce PTSD symptoms in adults. Could this be the help that many suffering from this often debilitating condition are hoping for? David Zublick and Ronnie McMullen unseal the truth in this special report!
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