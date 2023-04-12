Create New Account
And We Know 4.11.2023 COVID prediction true? Walls closing in on LEAKS! Twitter/Telegram under FIRE! Mountains important. PRAY!
Apr 11, 2023


All the messaging continues to come out via humor and through smaller channels. The Easter prediction of the PLANDEMIC ending came true. The DS wants to grab all narratives through twitter and telegram. More panic regarding the woke agenda and the new shooting that seems to be suspicious on all fronts.


[They] have been working on a way for you to “digest your mRNA vaccine” by way of the food we eat daily, including Cows, Pigs & even a lot of plants WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT!

https://dailyclout.io/eat-your-vaccines-mrna-gene-therapy-is-coming-to-the-food-supply-this-month/


CNZen’: SNL Parodies Trump-Hating Liberals With Ad for CNN App With ‘Indictment ASMR’ https://t.me/realKarliBonne/164318


Belly of the Beast https://t.me/realKarliBonne/164329


Florida Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby directly compared trans people to mutants in X-Men and called the trans people, including children, present in the room "demons and imps." https://t.me/realKarliBonne/164476


In light of the horrific recent mass shooting, it’s good to remember the CIA’s MK Ultra. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36249


‼️WATCH New Zealand’s PM left speechless when asked what is a woman. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36261


Gee, I wonder who blew up the Nordstream pipeline….?🤔🤪 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36314


Mari Emmanuel, Bishop of the Australian Ancient Assyrian Church of the East, talks about the LGBTQ narrative and the human identity. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36352


Tucker Carlson: Louisville Shooter Supported BLM, Did Not Support Trump, Suffered Concussions and Live-Streamed His Killing Spree https://t.me/TruthHammer/9351

trumpnewspresidentshootingdeep statechristiantwitterwokepredictionleaksmountainspraynarrativestelegramcovidplandemicltand we knowexposing evilunder fire

