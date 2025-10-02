Tuning Fork Healing Video Demonstration

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Saturn3Lightflyers
In this video, Tristan is using a technique that he calls “In the Flow of Energy.” He has always moved the tuning forks counterclockwise, which allows the energy to be in sync with the laws of the Universe. Tristan states that what he sees is a vortex of energy clearing, transforming, and healing anything that obstructs the flow of energy.

During this time of personal transformation, as well as the changes occurring in and on Earth, there have been many events put in place to create trauma and shock in our systems to bring forth many DNA Soul memories from other lifetimes where we experienced trauma and drama. Many times we are not even aware and conscious that this is occurring, yet our systems are feeling off as our energy may be stuck and not flowing in its natural state.

Our relationship to nature and the Universal flow of energy during these times of change will help us be in a place of homeostasis. As we align with the natural forces, we are expressing our True Selves.

In the Flow of Energy Tuning Fork Healing (which I use during many of our healing sessions), I use several tuning forks from the frequency of 256 to 512 Hz.

With every tuning fork, I see the energy in the form of colors. For example, some of the energy flowing from the tuning forks is a single color, such as pink, yellow, green, purple, and dark blue. One tuning fork's energy flows out in the colors of gold and blue. Another tuning fork's energy flows out in the colors of blue, violet, and purple, and another emits all the colors of the rainbow.

At the end of this demonstration, I used the OM tuning fork because it resonates with the heart chakra, where Divine Source lives within all of us. I like this one a lot.

Tristan S. Boardway

You may contact us at https://www.saturn3lightflyers.com/contact-us/

adhdspiritualautismhealingtechnologyconsciousnessangelsawarenessstarseedsintuitiveaddpast livesevolvebipolarstar childrenentitiesascendindigonew childrendiagnosestuning forks
