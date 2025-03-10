Syria: New Defence Minister beside an HTS man with sword said, “I'll use it against Alawite sect”

New minster of Defence Syria beside him man from HTS carried sword that he said “ I ll use it against Alawite sect”

Adding:

EU's "Standing With Syria" Conference to Feature Terrorist Leader's Ally, Asaad al-Shaibani

Earlier today, reports surfaced that the European Union's Diplomatic Service invited the leader of the whitewashed Syrian terrorist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammad al-Julani (or as some refer to him, the "transitional president" Ahmed al-Sharaa), to a conference titled "Standing With Syria," scheduled for March 17 in Brussels.

To verify this, we contacted the press service of the European Union External Action, and they confirmed that the interim Foreign Minister of Syria, Asaad al-Shaibani, would be attending the conference.

➡️Now, let’s take a closer look at who Asaad al-Shaibani is.

Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, formerly known as Zaid al-Attar (among other aliases), was a key founding member of Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria. His militant activities began with Al-Qaeda in Iraq, where he was assigned by future ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to establish an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria and to combat the Syrian government starting in 2011.

According to the Al-Marifa website, al-Attar, who resided in Turkey until 2024, was one of the founders of Jabhat al-Nusra alongside al-Julani.

Later, he took charge of foreign relations and oversaw the transformation of Jabhat al-Nusra into Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Despite the well-known fact that the U.S. provided weapons and funding to his group throughout the war, he was still designated a terrorist by the U.S. in 2013.

On December 21 of last year, al-Shibani was appointed Syria’s foreign minister by al-Julani.