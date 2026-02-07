Why the Internet Exploded After Trump Pulled a Video | Live Breakdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In tonight’s live broadcast, I break down multiple developing stories dominating social media and political discourse. 27:30 Kristi Noem comments on Gavin Newsom 31:10 Final thoughts & viewer questions 🔹 A video posted — then deleted — by President Trump that sent the internet into a frenzy 🔹 Public reaction and viral speculation surrounding the deleted Trump post 🔹 Trump audio discussing voter fraud- AND LOOK AT MY ANGLE ! 🔹 An alternative Super Bowl halftime viewing option promoted by TPUSA 🔹 Hillary Clinton calling for a public hearing — and why it shocked many 🔹 The urgent search for a missing 84-year-old woman, the mother of a Today Show host, with the FBI offering a $50,000 reward 🔹 Spencer Pratt announcing , Mayor of Los Angeles -HIS VOICE IS HUGE IN CA! 🔹 Kristi Noem’s comments today regarding California Governor Gavin Newsom This live stream covers breaking news, media narratives, and real-time political developments as they unfold. Subscribe for live analysis, breaking updates, and on-the-ground commentary. Trump posted and later deleted a video that sparked intense online reaction. In this live stream, we break down why the video was removed, how social media reacted, and what it could mean moving forward.
0:00Intro & tonight’s breaking topics
1:12Trump posts then deletes video — internet reaction
4:45Why the Trump video may have been removed
7:30Trump audio on voter fraud
11:10Hillary Clinton calls for a public hearing
14:25TPUSA Super Bowl halftime alternative
17:05Missing 84-year-old woman — FBI offers $50K reward
20:40Today Show host speaks about her missing mother
24:15Spencer Pratt announces run for LA Mayor
27:30Kristi Noem comments on Gavin Newsom
31:10Final thoughts & viewer questions