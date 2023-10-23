George Galloway: Is This The Beginning of World War 3 in Israel and Gaza Separating Propaganda From The Truth (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
23 Oct 2023 MOATS PodcastOn this Moats, George Galloway gives his take as the whole world is watching infanticide masquerading as war, while our politicians flock to Israel to congratulate the government on its aerial extermination policy. The resistance in Gaza will fight in the ruins of Gaza to the last bullet, Could this be the beginning of World War 3 if israel invades Gaza? Rachel Blevins joins after a long hiatus from Moats to give her take on American Foreign Policy as President Biden demands a War Chest. Investigative Journalist Sulaiman Ahmed separates the truth from propaganda and eye witness accounts from inside Gaza from Palestinian activist Arab Barguti, who's Father Marwan Barguti is currently under arrest in an Israeli Prison.
Rachel Blevins: Journalist and Political Commentator:- Twitter: https://x.com/rachblevins-YouTube:
Sulaiman Ahmed: Investigative Journalist, Author & Political Commentator:- Twitter: https://x.com/shaykhsulaiman-YouTube:
Arab Barghouthi: Palestinian Activist:- Twitter: https://x.com/arabbarghouthi
