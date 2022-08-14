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How Prepared Are Your For September Events?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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4868 views • August 14, 2022

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Argentina moves to pay farmers a black market exchange rate to bring grain to market as all vessels leaving from Ukraine need to be insured minimum $50 million per cargo, few firms can afford that cost. River, Rail and Road deliveries all time high fuel surcharge. Terraforming a world.


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