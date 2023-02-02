The Vaccinated Are Getting AIDS: Deaths In Germany Surge 276% As Immunocompromised Drop Dead

Stew Peters Show





Feb 1, 2023





Vaxxed Germans are waking up to the fact they are immunocompromised and now have AIDS.

Dr. Judy Mikovits is back to discuss how Covid-19 was a premeditated murder scheme.





Covid is a man-made genetic sequence and a weapon of biowarfare.

The Covid-19 bioweapon was humanized in mice through “directed evolution” to cause it to kill and spread more efficiently.





The human race was primed to test positive for Covid-19 through bioengineered polio vaccines backed by Bill Gates!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v280jcs-the-vaccinated-are-getting-aids-deaths-in-germany-surge-276-as-immunocompro.html



