Inderjeet Parmar: America on Brink of Abyss, Western Global Order Faces Deep Crisis

Professor Inderjeet Parmar discusses U.S. Empire and how America is on the brink of a serious abyss, though it still remains very powerful. On one level there is a resurgent triumphalism in the West, and on another there are a deep series of crises both in Washington and of the globalized order. We see a rise of the Global South and "in-system powers"which are not part of the West. He discusses the consensus building project of the core elites and knowledge network or "empire of the mind," the U.S.-China relationship, how U.S. Empire has viewed China as a great asset to the Western world since the 1950s and how Beijing has emerged as a major power under the auspices of the West. Ruling classes of different countries get together as cartels due to shared interests. Multipolarity is messy but has had a democratizing effect.





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Websites

Professor Inderjeet Parmar https://www.city.ac.uk/about/people/academics/inderjeet-parmar#about-link

Global Webinar Series https://mediaspace.city.ac.uk/playlist/details/1_rga6fgkw

Twitter https://twitter.com/USEmpire

Foundations of the American Century: The Ford, Carnegie, and Rockefeller Foundations in the Rise of American Power https://www.amazon.com/Foundations-American-Century-Carnegie-Rockefeller/dp/0231146299

'A new type of great power relationship'? Gramsci, Kautsky and the role of the Ford Foundation's

transformational elite knowledge networks in China. https://openaccess.city.ac.uk/id/eprint/23576/1/ANON%203%20FINAL%20FINALarticle.docx%EF%BC%88%E6%9C%80%E7%BB%88%E7%89%88%E7%9A%84%E4%B8%89%E6%AC%A1%E4%BF%AE%E6%94%B9.pdf





About Inderjeet Parmar

Professor Inderjeet Parmar read Sociology at the London School of Economics, and Political Sociology at the University of London. His doctorate, from the University of Manchester, was in the fields of political science and international relations. Prior to appointment at City, University of London in 2012, he taught at the University of Manchester (1991-2012), mainly in its Department of Government which, between 2006-09, he served as Head of Department.





Professor Inderjeet Parmar is past president, chair and vice chair of the British International Studies Association.





He is currently Visiting Professor at LSE (2019-2022) and a Visiting Research Fellow at the Rothermere American Institute, Oxford.





2013 – 2014 he was Visiting Research Scholar at the Empires Research Community, Princeton University

He held visiting fellowships at Princeton and Oxford (1998, 1999, 2010).





He is co-editor of a book series, Routledge Studies in US Foreign Policy.





He served as Principal Investigator and co-ordinator of the AHRC Research Network on the Presidency of Barack Obama. He is currently working with colleagues to establish the Trump Project: http://ucdclinton.ie/trump-project/





Professor Parmar was a member of the Working Group on Think Tanks of the Social Science Research Council, New York, 2007, and co-convenor of the BISA Working Group on US Foreign Policy, 2005-09.





Professor Parmar appears regularly on numerous TV and radio stations, including Al Jazeera, CNN, BBC, RT, TRT; TalkRadio, and Sputnik





He is a columnist for The Wire: https://thewire.in/author/iparmar/





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)