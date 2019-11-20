CITIES "CAUGHT" - ARMING UP "AGAINST" THE PUBLIC

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COUNTIES and CITIES - DEPLOYING HEAVY SECURITY MEASURES AGAINST THE PEOPLE:
GUARDS - MORE POLICE OFFICERS, SHERIFF DEPUTIES, SENSORS, CAMERAS, SECURITY CHECK POINTS, METAL DETECTORS, BAG SEARCHES BEFORE ENTERING SOME COUNTY FACILITIES, SECURITY PERIMETERS TO HOLD BACK THE PUBLIC - all paid for by our tax dollars