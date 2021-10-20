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Galactic Family Speak: What are these times leading to?...Jump into your Heart and stay there:)
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530 views • October 20, 2021
Nicola channels our Galactic Family who share with us what these times now are leading to, and how to solve a supposed problem...Stay in your heart, keep your focus on where YOU are right now, plus more...:-)
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