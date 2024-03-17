H.A.A.R.P. Frequency Waves Over Northeast U.S! Man-Made Electrical Storms, Louisiana & Mississippi!

🚨🛰️Powerful H.A.A.R.P. Frequency Waves Over Northeast U.S! Dangerous Man-Made Electrical Storms at this moment, Louisiana & Mississippi! 🌩️🚨
🌞This Morning's Man-Made Electrical Storms, Toxic Chemtrail Weather Report!, from The Real Fisherman!🎣
Very Heavy Man-Made Electrical Storms over Louisiana & Mississippi! Very Heavy Chemtrail Operation this morning offshore of Georgia, South Carolina, Portugal, Spain & Africa!✈️
Sorry I ran out of time on the video. I will have that fixed tomorrow. I got to go to the bank and fix my account, so I can buy the app again.🙄
We must keep it up Warriors! These Geoengineering Weather Control Operations are so large now, it is undeniable what is going on!☠️
Want to Welcome all the New Warriors to Our Platform!⚔️I have Spent Hours Searching for You All! Sharing My Videos & My Message to Platforms, All over Twitter, looking for the Warriors, that still Cares about this Planet!🌎
We have shown Unbelievable Evidence of Their Technologies in all of Our Videos, They used to Create these Storms! The Chemtrails Sprayed in Our Atmosphere and how Toxic is! How it's Destroying All Life, From the Ocean, to the Birds, to the Bugs!https://youtu.be/GINjqj_9EBo
📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives!
🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8
👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government! We Have Today!🆘👇
Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, from the Warriors that can afford to Help Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Watch Woman of The Dragon
https://www.youtube.com/@watchwomanofthedragon8376/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Bureau of Meteorology - Australia
GOES Image Viewer
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.