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EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START KILLING - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY ( WARNING )
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217 views • February 14, 2021
EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START KILLING - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY ( WARNING )
REQUIRED VIEWING! Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus....https://vaxxter.com/category/drt_blog/
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5lGorn7qSavFD110Zwpv9g
REQUIRED VIEWING! Dr. Sherri Tenpenny gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus....https://vaxxter.com/category/drt_blog/
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5lGorn7qSavFD110Zwpv9g
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