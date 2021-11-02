Healing with Dr Daniels - What Game Are You Playing with Your Health (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.01.14)

The show's title is: What Game Are You Playing with your Health.

What Game are You Playing? We lament the sorry state of affairs. Modern medicine is murdering 860,000 US citizens; by their own count. That is quite a score card. What about the victims? What was their Score card?

What measure were they using that led to their death? Is Your score card leading to Murder by Medicine? Tune in and find out. Dr Daniels helps you re-work your score card, naturally.

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