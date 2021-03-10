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The Truths about Trafficking - Q & A with Tim Ballard [28.08.2020]
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40 views • March 10, 2021
Did you know that every 30 seconds a Child is sold for Sex, Labor, or Organ Harvesting?
That it is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery?
Human trafficking and child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the World... and the world doesn’t know.
One stat that Tim shares that many are overlooking - there is a 99.98% survival rate from COVID for those 65 and younger, yet there are at least a million children every year that will be raped without exception...
Let that sink in for a moment...
--
The image is of Tim Ballard while the song Rescue was being sung.
Tim Ballard sat down with influencers, artists, and supporters, like Whitney Simmons and Alex Boye, to answer questions that they want to know about human trafficking.
Today we have something special for you. Our very own Tim Ballard is sitting down with influencers, artists, and supporters, like Whitney Simmons and Alex Boye, to answer questions that you want to know about human trafficking. If you have been wanting to hear an update on O.U.R. and what you can do to help, you won’t want to miss a second of this. Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2RhELf3?
It is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery. At O.U.R., it is our mission to save and care for these survivors. Please join us in the fight to end modern-day slavery and abolish this atrocity once and for all.
Check out these related videos:
Young Boy was Kidnapped and Almost Killed… Real Human Trafficking Stories
https://youtu.be/j7wD_43DpEs
Emotional Reunion Of Mother And Daughter After 25 Years - Real Human Trafficking Stories
https://youtu.be/uMnm0f0d7OM
If you have been wanting to hear an update on O.U.R. and what you can do to help, you won’t want to miss a second of this. Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2RhELf3?
It is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery. At O.U.R., it is their mission to save and care for these survivors. Please join them in the fight to end modern-day slavery and abolish this atrocity once and for all.
Song - Rescue: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cpIlFBZbko
Love Operation Underground Railroad and want to get more involved?
1. Subscribe to their channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescue
2. Follow them on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DONATE-RECURRING/willyoucometoourrescue
Keynote Speaker: Tim Ballard
Organization: O.U.R.
Event Producers: Brit L’Amour, Henry Ammar
Event Managers: Pyper America, Alex Blosil, Tyler Jakob
Videographers: RJ Idos, Morgan Steinagel, Jordan Steinagel, Dallas Campbell, Daniel Steiner, and Doug Boyer
Venue: Kiln
Performance: Jenn Blosil
Speakers (In order of Appearance): @Whitney Simmons, @Alex Boye, @Jessica Janae, @INDY BLUE, Ever from Child Hunger, @Marla Catherine, Brit L’Amour, and Kami Price
75,351 views • Aug 28, 2020
Operation Underground Railroad
110K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUj0ClJ_wPU
https://youtu.be/ZUj0ClJ_wPU
Decisive Liberty @decisiveliberty 10 days ago
https://anonup.com/thread/2025570
That it is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery?
Human trafficking and child sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the World... and the world doesn’t know.
One stat that Tim shares that many are overlooking - there is a 99.98% survival rate from COVID for those 65 and younger, yet there are at least a million children every year that will be raped without exception...
Let that sink in for a moment...
--
The image is of Tim Ballard while the song Rescue was being sung.
Tim Ballard sat down with influencers, artists, and supporters, like Whitney Simmons and Alex Boye, to answer questions that they want to know about human trafficking.
Today we have something special for you. Our very own Tim Ballard is sitting down with influencers, artists, and supporters, like Whitney Simmons and Alex Boye, to answer questions that you want to know about human trafficking. If you have been wanting to hear an update on O.U.R. and what you can do to help, you won’t want to miss a second of this. Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2RhELf3?
It is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery. At O.U.R., it is our mission to save and care for these survivors. Please join us in the fight to end modern-day slavery and abolish this atrocity once and for all.
Check out these related videos:
Young Boy was Kidnapped and Almost Killed… Real Human Trafficking Stories
https://youtu.be/j7wD_43DpEs
Emotional Reunion Of Mother And Daughter After 25 Years - Real Human Trafficking Stories
https://youtu.be/uMnm0f0d7OM
If you have been wanting to hear an update on O.U.R. and what you can do to help, you won’t want to miss a second of this. Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2RhELf3?
It is estimated there are 40 million people trafficked worldwide, and more than 2 million children are trafficked into sex slavery. At O.U.R., it is their mission to save and care for these survivors. Please join them in the fight to end modern-day slavery and abolish this atrocity once and for all.
Song - Rescue: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cpIlFBZbko
Love Operation Underground Railroad and want to get more involved?
1. Subscribe to their channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/OURrescue
2. Follow them on social:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourrescue/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
Twitter: https://www.facebook.com/OURrescue
3. Become an Abolitionist and Donate to End Human Trafficking:
https://my.ourrescue.org/products/DONATE-RECURRING/willyoucometoourrescue
Keynote Speaker: Tim Ballard
Organization: O.U.R.
Event Producers: Brit L’Amour, Henry Ammar
Event Managers: Pyper America, Alex Blosil, Tyler Jakob
Videographers: RJ Idos, Morgan Steinagel, Jordan Steinagel, Dallas Campbell, Daniel Steiner, and Doug Boyer
Venue: Kiln
Performance: Jenn Blosil
Speakers (In order of Appearance): @Whitney Simmons, @Alex Boye, @Jessica Janae, @INDY BLUE, Ever from Child Hunger, @Marla Catherine, Brit L’Amour, and Kami Price
75,351 views • Aug 28, 2020
Operation Underground Railroad
110K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUj0ClJ_wPU
https://youtu.be/ZUj0ClJ_wPU
Decisive Liberty @decisiveliberty 10 days ago
https://anonup.com/thread/2025570
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