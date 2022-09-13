How Nazis Are Raised In Ukraine - 15 Years in Prison for Teaching the Russian Language. Teachers Arrested in Kharkiv, Ukraine. - 091322

15 years in prison for teaching the Russian language. Teachers working with the Russian program have been arrested in the Kharkiv region.
‘They committed a crime against our state,’ said Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
In the country, children are taught other things instead. For example, to honour those who used to be considered traitors - collaborators and members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army*.
During lessons, shell casings used to kill Donbas residents are handed out as souvenirs. There are also children’s camps in Ukraine where nationalists teach. What do they teach there? Find out in an excerpt from the film "Fast Forward Fascism'".
