Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Nazis Are Raised In Ukraine - 15 Years in Prison for Teaching the Russian Language. Teachers Arrested in Kharkiv, Ukraine. - 091322
61 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

15 years in prison for teaching the Russian language. Teachers working with the Russian program have been arrested in the Kharkiv region.


‘They committed a crime against our state,’ said Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

In the country, children are taught other things instead. For example, to honour those who used to be considered traitors - collaborators and members of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army*.


During lessons, shell casings used to kill Donbas residents are handed out as souvenirs. There are also children’s camps in Ukraine where nationalists teach. What do they teach there? Find out in an excerpt from the film "Fast Forward Fascism'". 

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket