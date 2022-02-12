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[VOSTFR] L’Internet des corps (IdC), l’étape finale de l’asservissement humain
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2 views • February 12, 2022
L’Internet des objets (IdO ou IoT en anglais) n’est que la première étape. Elle est prévue pour préparer l’être humain à être en contact permanent avec l’intelligence artificielle (I.A.) ; cette étape franchie, s’emparer de nos corps et de nos esprits avec l’Internet des corps (IdC ou IoB en anglais) sera une promenade de santé, pour eux.
Ils sont dingues. Définitivement mabouls. Ce qu’explique Eleonor Pauwels en fin de vidéo est proprement hallucinant. Nous serons, explique-t-elle en substance, constamment sous « évaluation ». Rien n'échappera à l'AI, qui nous pilotera... Là, on est au-delà de l’esclavage. Je ne sais pas, il faudrait trouver un mot nouveau pour cet état qu’aucun humain n’a jamais connu auparavant.
Source GAB
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Ils sont dingues. Définitivement mabouls. Ce qu’explique Eleonor Pauwels en fin de vidéo est proprement hallucinant. Nous serons, explique-t-elle en substance, constamment sous « évaluation ». Rien n'échappera à l'AI, qui nous pilotera... Là, on est au-delà de l’esclavage. Je ne sais pas, il faudrait trouver un mot nouveau pour cet état qu’aucun humain n’a jamais connu auparavant.
Source GAB
==============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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