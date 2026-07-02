AJN Live - Matt Bracken - This Is The Fruit Of The Poison Tree... Nothing Good Will Come Out Of This! - 7-01-2026

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MUST-WATCH: "This Is The Fruit Of The Poison Tree.. Nothing Good Will Come Out Of This! Economic Crises, Fuel Shortages, & Famines To Come From Trump & Netanyahu's War With Iran, Warns Former Navy SEAL & Counterterrorism Expert Matt Bracken! "The Iranians Are Willing To Drag This Out! If We Attack Them Again, It Will Actually Hurt Us Worse Than Them! They Don't Need The Strait Of Hormuz Open As Much As The West Needs It Open!" PLUS, He Delivers A Deep-Dive Breakdown Of President Trump's Failing MOU Peace Deal With Iran!