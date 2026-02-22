BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NIGHT SHADOWS SUNDAY 02.22.2026 – The Liars Of Christianity and The One Big Lie They Tell - BEWARE
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
574 followers
1
40 views • 1 day ago

Teaching for Doctrines the Commandments of Men.


Matthew 15:9

But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men.


Evil can put on a beautiful face.


Isaiah 1:18

Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.


Matthew 10:34

Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.


1 Corinthians 15:36

Thou fool, that which thou sowest is not quickened, except it die:



__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack:


https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation ("DarkLight"):


NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com


   --- Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.


   --- Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________



Video Source (Stewart Best's Official): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention; including NBC's Dateline show and the Wall Street Journal.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

biblesalvationprophecystewartbestnightshadows
