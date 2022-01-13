P.1 W.A.’s sacrifice of children to save adults MVI_0786

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Our Western Australian government is pushing hard to have as many 5–11-year-olds injected before school starts at the end of January, 2022. One of the arguments used has been that this will put adults, such as teachers, and the elderly, at less risk of contracting Covid-19 from the children. This violates a principle from time immemorial, that you must not sacrifice the health of the young to protect the health of the old.