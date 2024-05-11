Create New Account
European MEP Cristian Terhes calls out the EU Commission
Fritjof Persson
Published Yesterday

European MEP Cristian Terhes calls out the EU Commission over hidden information in relation to Green Cards and vax side affects‼️ It’s time to arrest all the people who were paid to push the vax‼️ This is crimes against humanity

