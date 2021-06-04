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Evil Education Systems & The Children of Pride
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72 views • June 04, 2021
King James Bible references: Isaiah 3:4-5, 8-13; Romans 1:20-32; Deuteronomy 22:5; Luke 13:1-3; John 14:15; Psalm 119:105; Deuteronomy 6:7
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Abby Charland
[email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Abby Elizabeth may contacted at: [email protected]
Donations are gratefully received via PayPal or ZellePay:
paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Abby Charland
[email protected]
Earthen Vessels YouTube Channel:https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Abby Elizabeth may contacted at: [email protected]
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