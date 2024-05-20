Russian Hero Carrying his Weapons and Full Gear - Survived the Attack of 7 UKR 'Kamikaze' Drones - some of them captured on video by Russian UAV

Russian hero carrying his weapons and full gear survived the attack of 7 kamikaze drones, some of them were captured on video by Russian UAV.
In the video you can hear Russian drone operator cheering for his comrade.
Remember this video whenever you think about writing some disrespectful and discrediting comment about Russian soldiers!
