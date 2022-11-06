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Midnight Ride: Reptilians Among Us
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
Is there really a secret group of reptilians living among us? You might be surprised to see what the Bible says.
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