Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stone Throwers Versus Restorers-CHARLE LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 7 2024
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
63 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

Tearing Someone Down (Stone Throwing) Is Easier Than Building Back (Restoring). People Who Need Restoring May Have: A Broken Life, Shipwrecked Faith, Are Running from God, Confused, or Are Finished. In Order To Be a Restorer: (1) One Must Be Accepted by the Disheartened as Genuine; (2) One Must Have Empathy; (3) One Must Be Conscious of Grace Versus Law; (4) One Must Be Patient; and (5) One Must Be There.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket