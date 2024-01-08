Stone Throwers Versus Restorers-CHARLE LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 7 2024

Tearing Someone Down (Stone Throwing) Is Easier Than Building Back (Restoring). People Who Need Restoring May Have: A Broken Life, Shipwrecked Faith, Are Running from God, Confused, or Are Finished. In Order To Be a Restorer: (1) One Must Be Accepted by the Disheartened as Genuine; (2) One Must Have Empathy; (3) One Must Be Conscious of Grace Versus Law; (4) One Must Be Patient; and (5) One Must Be There.
