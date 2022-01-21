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The Best of 2021: Part 1 - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
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11 views • January 21, 2022
Host of The Counter Culture Mom Show Tina Griffin and show producer Bethany Dumbleton team up to blast the TOP SEVEN gift ideas to get your loved ones that you forgot about this Christmas season. This episode is packed with discount codes on a wide variety of products that our team not only approves of but personally uses. We’ve got tech gadgets your kids will love to coffee your husband won’t be able to live without. Goods that will keep you alive and help you thrive in 2022 and private art classes to help you excel at your craft. Check out this jam-packed episode, order now, and rest assured your loved ones will have these goodies just in the nick of time!


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
CCM Top Gift List: https://counterculturemom.com/christmas-gifts-that-keep-on-giving/
CCM Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
C60 Complete for humans (TINA for $5 OFF): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM
C60 Complete for pets (TINA for $5 OFF): https://bit.ly/PBVPACCM
Creating A Masterpiece (ART20 for 20% OFF): http://bit.ly/CCMCAM
Gabb Wireless (TINA for 30% OFF): http://gabbwireless.com/promo/Tina
Harts & Pearls (TINA for 15% OFF): https://bit.ly/HARTSANDPEARLS
MyPillow (TINA - MULTIPLE DISCOUNTS): https://www.mypillow.com/tina
Restor Coffee: https://bit.ly/RESTORCOFFEE
Light Speaks Loudest Subscription Box: https://www.lightspeaksloudest.com/shop
Artza Subscription Box (ArtzaTINAGRIFFIN for 20% OFF): https://bit.ly/ARTZACCM
HelloBible Subscription Box (TINA for $5 off): https://bit.ly/HELLOBIBLECCM
COL1972 (CCM for 10% OFF): https://bit.ly/COLCCM
Homeschool Style Co. (TINA for 10% OFF): https://bit.ly/HOMESCHOOLSTYLECCM
Circle Device (SCREENTIME10 for 10% OFF): https://bit.ly/CCMCIRCLE
Vidangel (TINA- $1 for 1st month): http://bit.ly/CCMvidangel
LiftableTV (7 days free): https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Outschool ($20 off your first class): https://bit.ly/OUTSCHOOLCCM
The Tuttle Twins (TINA for 40% OFF): https://tuttletwins.com/ref/counterculturemom/
Animo Cards (TINA for 15% OFF): http://bit.ly/CCMAnimoCards
Right On U Financial Stewardship (TINA for 40% off): https://bit.ly/CCMRightOnU

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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