The Best of 2021: Part 1 - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
CCM Top Gift List: https://counterculturemom.com/christmas-gifts-that-keep-on-giving/
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📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
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Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
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