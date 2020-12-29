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President Trump demands rescissions under the impoundment control act of 1974
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204 views • December 29, 2020
Subpoena: While many of us were ready to wrap up a Sunday full of Football games and final holiday clean up, President Trump signed a 2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. After a week of drama that saw the nearly 5600-page bill pass the house and senate on Monday night hours after it was released. Many were ready and eager to sign and others were not so eager to sign, including the President.
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