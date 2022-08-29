TRUMP LOVE/HATE REACHING NEW DEPTHS AS HE HANGS UP ON VAX INFO CALLS! SETH GODZILLA VS RENZ TRUMP KONG!

THOMAS RENZ SAYS GIVE TRUMP ANOTHER YEAR? Trump's followers are making an "Exodus"! Are they "Waiting In Vain" for Trump's love? PREDICTION & PROPHECY is heard in the background dub from Bill Laswell's Bob Marley tribute as each song is a side commentary. At least SETH HOLEHOUSE asks the hard questions. Read furious commenters [45:17] LITERALLY sick to death of the apologizing for Mr. Warp Speed as folks die at the rate of 3 911's per day! Yet Trump continues to tout it.





Crank up this video while prepping for global collapse! But before you complain or downvote please consider: the music confuses the censorship algorithm. Dub also soothes the harsh vibes of tough topics. Please consider this as one creative way perhaps one person can share critical information with a different audience just as requested by all real truth tellers who are making videos of this kind. Before you complain "This is a RIPOFF!" WRONG. This is global intel now posted by Zidkenu as pertinent to current Bible research. See original video HERE:

https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=630ac13e5c598f2f3303ef21





NoJab4Me

a day ago

We are no longer Donald trump's base he alienated us the minute he lied to us and killed millions. Don't tell us to vote for a man that is not intelligent enough to see when he is being lied too and set up on a world scale we are not that dumb DeSantis 2024 if u want to live

1

NoJab4Me





2 wings from the same bird Donald trump is controlled opposition this is been used in psychological warfare since the early 1,400s nothing new if you vote for the democrats and joe Biden you will die fast painful death if you vote Trump you die slow while being lied to on the ay to the gulag

2

Gooseman





Everything they're doing to Trump is done with a purpose, and that purpose is to make it look like Trump is under attack, but the Truth is that its organized with Trump knowing and being involved so they can use Trump at their platform to push their agenda. Trump is one of them.

6

Gooseman





This man is a complete idiot. Trump is a fraud. Everything he says makes no sense at all. People need to stop being sheep and wake up. All these democrats and republicans are total morons.

2





"History shows again and again

How nature points out the folly of men

Godzilla!"

—Blue Öyster Cult, "Godzilla"





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