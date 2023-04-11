MASONIC 33RD DEGREE LECTURE ON ENERGY MANIPULATION

Jim Crenshaw





Apr 10, 2023





There is much that can be learned from this information but be sure to use your discernment. Like so much they give us it is tainted with half and untruths. You must pick through this kind of videos and sort the out the good from the bad.

Source: TRUTHER'S LAIR: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sharris76/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/y9GAjaqhLdCt/