COVID-19 vaccine program functioned as a mass sterilization program, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

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"This mass mRNA injection program [the COVID-19 vaccines] appears to have functioned as a mass sterilization program."
"They compared the vaccinated to the unvaccinated."
"The vaccinated women had 33% lower successful conception rates."
"A study came out by Karaman & colleagues this year."
"They injected mice with mRNA shots."
"It destroyed 60% of their non-renewable egg supply, the primordial follicles — 60%."
"These don't come back."
"This is corroborated now in human data by Manniche and colleagues [2025]."
"With 1.3 million women in the study, they compared the vaccinated to the unvaccinated."
"The vaccinated women had 33% lower successful conception rates."
"And we see birth rates declining [all around the world]. They're at all-time lows now."
"This mass mRNA injection program [the COVID-19 vaccines] appears to have functioned as a mass sterilization program."
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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this video clip on X on May 27, 2026 here:
https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2059697220048302350
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