COVID-19 vaccine program functioned as a mass sterilization program, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

"This mass mRNA injection program [the COVID-19 vaccines] appears to have functioned as a mass sterilization program."

"They compared the vaccinated to the unvaccinated."

"The vaccinated women had 33% lower successful conception rates."

"A study came out by Karaman & colleagues this year."

"They injected mice with mRNA shots."

"It destroyed 60% of their non-renewable egg supply, the primordial follicles — 60%."

"These don't come back."

"This is corroborated now in human data by Manniche and colleagues [2025]."

"With 1.3 million women in the study, they compared the vaccinated to the unvaccinated."

"The vaccinated women had 33% lower successful conception rates."

"And we see birth rates declining [all around the world]. They're at all-time lows now."

"This mass mRNA injection program [the COVID-19 vaccines] appears to have functioned as a mass sterilization program."

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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH posted this video clip on X on May 27, 2026 here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2059697220048302350

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Mirrored - Fat News

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