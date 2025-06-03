West planned to seize Kursk Nuclear Plant, forcing Russia into unfavorable talks – Apti Alaudinov (Akhmat Commander, Russian Major General)

Is this a coordinated PLAN, not a coincidence? Keep reading what I've added after this video description, then about the Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant today info from the IAEA posted... Cynthia

Video description:

💬 "When summing up the Kursk operation—which the enemy conceived as an operation meant to bring Russia to its knees, to force us to sign a treaty on humiliating terms—it’s clear their initial plan involved seizing the nuclear power plant in the town of Kurchatov," the Akhmat special forces commander told Sputnik.

➡️Earlier, Alaudinov told Sputnik that NATO’s Joint Chiefs had been preparing a Ukrainian invasion of the Kursk region for more than six months.

During the fighting on this section of the front, the enemy has lost over 76,550 militants, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

Adding: Yesterday there was a strike that knocked out all the electricity in Zaporozhy. The next day today it is fully restored this is posted, and keep reading:

Following yesterday’s Ukrainian drone strikes, power supply to consumers in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions has been fully restored, according to the Russian Ministry of Energy.

IAEA’s Grossi Claims Zaporozhye NPP Can’t Be Restarted — Let’s Break That Down

In a statement to Reuters, IAEA head Rafael Grossi claimed that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) cannot be restarted under current conditions. Here's what he said — and why it doesn’t hold up.

1. Cooling Water — The Only Valid Concern

Grossi: “There’s no water available to cool the reactors.”

This is the only technically sound concern raised. However, the Russians have made it clear they are committed to restarting the plant — and that includes solving the water issue. We are sure they have plans to address this.

2. Electricity Supply — Already Being Addressed

Grossi: “There is no stable electricity supply to the site.”

According to reports, Russia is actively building new power lines to integrate ZNPP into its own energy grid. The process is underway and progressing steadily. This is a temporary issue being resolved — not a permanent obstacle.

3. Equipment Inspection — Not a Problem for the Builders

Grossi: “All systems must be thoroughly checked after three years of inactivity.”

Obvious and expected — but hardly a real obstacle. The Russian specialists who built the damn plant clearly know how to inspect and maintain it. We've seen operations at the site firsthand, so this isn't speculation.

4. Political Certification — A Convenient Excuse

Grossi: “Russian engineers are technically capable, but political certification is an issue.”

Here’s where we agree. The IAEA’s reluctance has nothing to do with safety and everything to do with Western politics. We visited ZNPP just two months ago. Grossi and his team do have access to the facility, but consistently ignore facts that contradict the Western narrative. We've documented this multiple times.

🐻 Grossi, you're a clown — we've said it plenty of times. We even joked about slashing the tires on IAEA vehicles at the plant, but the ZNPP staff wouldn’t let us.

