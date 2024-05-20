👀 Joe Rogan & Terrence Howard on Bioweapons, Spike Proteins, and Ivermectin
"You took a bold stand years ago when the governments were trying to poison their citizens...I lost 3-4 jobs because I refused to take it...Now we have all of these diseases that are showing themselves because the body is overwhelmed trying to deal with the spike protein...And the more boosters you get, the worse your outcomes are going to be."
