Wake Up! 9/11 - BUILDING 7
Wake Up! Productions
Published 2 months ago |

This is my take on Building 7. Introducing the building in 3d with an explanation as to who the occupants were, and that there were 3 floors ideal for setting up the controlled demolition of the building at 5:20pm September 11th. Followed by a series of controlled demolitions and finally Building 7's destruction from numerous points of view and a segment from a National Geographic show on demolitions featuring Richard Gage, the former head man at AE 911 Truth. When National Geographic was bought by Rupert Murdoch the legitimacy of the company's content went out the window.

