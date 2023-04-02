WOKE CLOWN WORLD SPECIAL The Real Reason Rainbow reprobate creeps Are Everywhere!🤡

Rainbow reprobate creeps Are Everywhere! Trying to normalizeDestructive behavior to bring down decent society and usher in a satanic demoralized society. HIV is particularly prevalent among gay and bisexual men who have
sex with men. Roughly 67% of people diagnosed with HIV in 2015 in the
United States were gay and bisexual men. Overall, homosexual men were significantly (p < 0.001) more likely
than heterosexual men to have gonorrhea (30.31% vs. 19.83%), early
syphilis (1.08% vs. 0.34%) and anal warts (2.90% vs. 0.26%) but less
likely to have nongonococcal urethritis (NGU) (14.63% vs. 36.40%, p <
0.001), herpes genitalis (0.93% vs. 3.65%, p < 0.001), pediculosis
pubis (4.30% vs. 5.35%, p < 0.005), scabies (0.42% vs. 0.76%, p <
0.02), and genital warts (1.68% vs. 6.69%, p < 0.001). In most cases
the differences in rates remained significant
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.