Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WOKE CLOWN WORLD SPECIAL The Real Reason Rainbow reprobate creeps Are Everywhere!🤡
302 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published 15 hours ago |

Rainbow reprobate creeps Are Everywhere! Trying to normalizeDestructive behavior to bring down decent society and usher in a satanic demoralized society. HIV is particularly prevalent among gay and bisexual men who have sex with men. Roughly 67% of people diagnosed with HIV in 2015 in the United States were gay and bisexual men. Overall, homosexual men were significantly (p < 0.001) more likely than heterosexual men to have gonorrhea (30.31% vs. 19.83%), early syphilis (1.08% vs. 0.34%) and anal warts (2.90% vs. 0.26%) but less likely to have nongonococcal urethritis (NGU) (14.63% vs. 36.40%, p < 0.001), herpes genitalis (0.93% vs. 3.65%, p < 0.001), pediculosis pubis (4.30% vs. 5.35%, p < 0.005), scabies (0.42% vs. 0.76%, p < 0.02), and genital warts (1.68% vs. 6.69%, p < 0.001). In most cases the differences in rates remained significant

Keywords
headlineswokewackyand weird

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket