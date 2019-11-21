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There Are Consequences If You Don’t Take a Day Off
I'm Just A Dude
I'm Just A Dude
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14 views • November 21, 2019
🙏🙏 There Are Consequences If You Don’t Take a Day Off 🙏🙏

The four-day workweek has gotten a lot of airtime recently, and maybe for good reason: when a Microsoft subsidiary gave it a shot over the summer, productivity spiked 40 percent. Now one Texas pastor is encouraging everyone to prioritize taking a little time off to rest.

Robert Morris, founding senior pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, near Fort Worth, even argues in his new book, “Take the Day Off,” that not taking a day of rest — a Sabbath — is a form of sin.

🙏🙏 There Are Consequences If You Don’t Take a Day Off 🙏🙏
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👍👊 Always remember, we don’t always have to like or agree with what anyone else says or does, but we are commanded by God to do these two things:

1. Love God
2. Love our Neighbor

These are the two rules that this community must abide by on this video channel, and all of its discussions.

And remember, I’m just a Christian Dude trying to figure it out just like you.

So, join me in the discussion, and I’ll see you in our next video.

Take care, and God Bless. 👍👊
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✝✝✝Matthew 22:37-40 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like, unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.✝✝✝
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Music: «Punky» from https://www.bensound.com/
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#Sabbath #TakeADayOff #Christianity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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