Truth and Righteousness

Who Is/Will Be Controlling Your Mind?

Romans 8:14

King James Version Bible

For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.

John 4:23-24

King James Version Bible

23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.

24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.