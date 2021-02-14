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Cuomo and the Great COVID Cover-up: NY nursing home deaths hidden during pandemic
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50 views • February 14, 2021
Celebrated New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now “ducking the media” after it was revealed his administration “deliberately" hid nursing home fatalities, many of which have been traced back to an ill-fated order, says Sky News host James Morrow.
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