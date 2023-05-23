Create New Account
Positive, Uplifting Messages for humanity from Benevolent ETs!
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Samuel Chong who translated a book with messages from the Thiaboouas, a benevolent group of positive ETs who helped seed planet Earth with humans 1.35 million years ago. He covers the history of Atlantis, Lemuria, and how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! The program is in both English and in German from Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria. I hope you enjoy this Out of this World Radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com Email: [email protected] www.outofthisworldreadings.com

