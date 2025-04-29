India-Pakistan War Imminent - Seattle Ports Virtually Empty - Better Get What You Need!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 4.29.2025
INDIA/PAKISTAN WAR IMMINENT
1-https://www.rferl.org/a/india-pakistan-war-nuclear-kashmir-modi-water-treaty/33396913.html
2-https://www.newsweek.com/pakistan-fears-imminent-indian-attack-warns-nuclear-response-2065132
3-https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14654697/Pakistani-minister-tells-India-130-nukes-targeted-you-Delhi-test-fires-long-range-missiles-two-sides-exchange-gunfire-Kashmir-amid-growing-fears-heading-war.html
4-https://www.foxnews.com/world/pakistan-fears-india-incursion-imminent-amid-heightened-tensions-following-terror-attack
5-https://travel.india.com/guide/destination/us-issues-do-not-travel-advisory-after-india-pakistan-border-tensions-full-details-inside-7778353/
LEAVITT: "ARREST SUPREME COURT JUDGES"
https://newrepublic.com/post/194481/karoline-leavitt-arrest-supreme-court-judges
TRUMP: ISRAEL WILL NOT DRAG US INTO WAR
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-israel-wont-drag-us-into-war-with-iran-but-well-lead-the-pack-if-no-deal-made/
SEATTLE WAITING FOR SHIPS TO COME IN
https://www.seattletimes.com/business/tariff-tit-for-tat-has-seattle-waiting-for-the-ships-to-come-in/
MILLIONS OF BEES DROP DEAD
https://www.planet-today.com/2025/04/millions-of-bees-drop-dead-across-uk-as.html
RFK JR. URGES HALT TO RECOMMENDING COVID 'VACCINE'
https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-04-27-rfk-urges-cdc-stop-recommending-covid-vaccine.html
