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In the April 30, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that “America’s big war will be in 2022” and “neither of the two vice-presidents is easy to deal with”. He also said that a big contest between the conservatives and the pro-communist in the United States in 2022 will help to take down the CCP.