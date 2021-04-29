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VACCINE SHEDDING REPORT SHOULD WE BE WORRIED?! WARNING For Non-Vaccinated People?!
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18587 views • April 29, 2021
Shedding is REAL!!! "...Skin contact or inhalation..." This is completely insane. We're normally not so direct BUT I'm seriously shocked right now that they would knowingly produce this, release it and the "...Shedding..." is NO WHERE to be mentioned, no warnings at all on any govt, health regulatory site, or in ANY MSM reporting.
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