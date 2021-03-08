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Why Are They Pushing The Next Civil War?
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60 views • March 08, 2021
Just an observational vid from the dark corners of the TFH ether under my helmet. Why are they forcing the next civil war? What's Trumps place in this scheme. Are we just being played for fools or pawns? If WW3 came to the US it would have to be nothing short of decimating. Just my 2 cents and some mental floss.
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Skal !
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thanks for watching
I appreciate you watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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