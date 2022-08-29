ARE THEY WILLING TO TRASH THE C19 NARRATIVE IN AN ATTEMPT TO TAKE DOWN TRUMP?

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I know they set it up long ago but I don't think they wanted to have to use it. I think they were still trying to use it. No way to demonize him w out saying the whole thing is bad... interesting. There's still a LARGE push in the world for c19 yall. It hasn't went anywhere. I don't think I m they wanted to have to do this. But they just couldn't get at him. Lol. There's also the possibility that it's all a big play as well.. stay tuned for the next episode of... Reach me at [email protected]