Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for November 30, 2022

Quo Vadis

Dec 2, 2022

Beloved children of My Sacred Heart:

I COME TO YOU WITH MY LOVE, WITH MY MERCY.

I invite you to look at your own faults, it is necessary that you look at yourselves so that you are part of those who are testimony of My Love.

I AM UNITY.

My children are confused and divided, being easy prey to evil.

They set out to devastate each other. . .

Who has greater word, greater faith, hope and charity?

And yet they receive Me in My Body and My Blood, offending Me by not being My children who use the gift of speech to create, but to destroy.

These are critical moments where My People suffer from nature, from indecent fashions, from the lack of morals in My People, everything is good because God is Mercy!

I am Mercy and I watch the work and actions of My own, offending me at so much distance and disobedience.

My children: what is this?

IT IS THE PRODUCT THAT MY CHILDREN ARE NOT MARIANS, THEY DO NOT LOVE MY MOTHER, THEY ARE LIKE THOSE WHO CALL THEMSELVES ORPHANS. THIS TURNS YOU INTO CREATURES THAT ARE NOT GUIDED BY MY MOTHER, INTERCESSOR OF EACH ONE OF YOU.

I see how some of My children by not receiving Me, live in the constant novelty of the society that welcomes the mundane and sinful, moving them away from the correct work and action.

They easily forget, at the convenience of their mistaken criteria, being an easy prey to evil, which at this time has decided to divide My Church and lead them towards perdition.

My Beloved People, there are so many countries that suffer the ravages of nature, so many that suffer from hunger and thirst for justice. . .

And My children, where are they?

VOICE THEY ARE SILENCED SO THEY DO NOT RAISE THEIR VOICES!

Pray My children, pray for My children who are imprisoned to be silenced and are abandoned.

Pray, My children, pray for Australia, it shakes with force and its land is fractured, raising the waters of the sea towards the coasts of South America.

Pray, My children, pray, the convulsions, the uprisings, the lack of food with which you will start the next year, is a sign that you are being led towards the moment of famine and you will be at the gates of not being able to buy or sell.

Pray, My children, humanity is absorbed in passing interests, it forgets everything, it does not listen or think, its happiness is found in the results.

Pray My children, pray, the passing of the moment continues and without thinking about it you will be in the hands of communism.

Pray, My children, pray, the waters of the ocean enter the city admired by My children: the city of the great bridge in the United States will experience the great tragedy.

They know it and they do not return to Me, but the perdition is greater each day.

Pray, My children, Brazil is submerged in chaos.

This My People must banish the moments of merriment where they offend Me with sins, especially sins of the flesh.

Chaos arrives and My children suffer.

Prayer with the heart is urgent, so events and riots will attenuate.

Pray, My children, pray for Spain, it is shaking strongly.

Pray, My children, pray for Mexico, the earth shakes, the disease is present.

Pray My children, pray, the tiger rose and the lion joined him in silence, they will attack the eagle that has stood upright.

Beloved children: your attention must remain focused on Me, otherwise, the plagues of evil will steal your peace, heartbreak, will lead you to utter despicable words towards your brothers.

He will fill his mouth with evil words, he will raise their ego so that they hurt their brothers .

Be observant of love and humility.

The human creature without humility is an easy prey for the Devil.

Be My same Love in these moments in which peace hangs from a thought of a human creature.

Pray with your heart, be creatures of prayer and unity.

Keep in Me, being fulfillers of My Will.

I bless you My children, "You are the apple of My Eyes. "

Your Jesus.

COMMENTARY LUZ DE MARIA:

Staying without being distracted or abstaining from the divine Word, gives the strength to face daily events, and even more, the catastrophes that heaven has previously announced to us.

Our Lord Jesus Christ told me that a comet will put humanity on edge, that we will look at it for several days.

But Our Lord has emphasized the interior change, in being new creatures, that we remain spiritually alert so as not to be confused.

He has mentioned to me that the confusion that is coming for humanity is great and that we must remain attached to the commandments, to the sacraments; that we must be aware of the catechism of the Church...



Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NK3wi2DIrSA