Meet the MURDEROUS FAMILY who started this whole PLANDEMIC SCAM

You have to go way back to locate the one man responsible for this whole scam they call a Pandemic, when in fact, it really is a Plandemic which has now been taken over by the Fraudster criminal Tony Fauci, now indicted by U.S. courts and fiercely hidden by Mainstream Media.

Only those still asleep and blind to everything in plain view are who we call COVIDIOTS, the WALKING DEAD ...... ZOMBIES ...still relying on the criminals at GOOGLE to tell them what's going on.

These Zombies are so brainwashed by the media, they are all taking the Jab like nice little sheep they are and will be slaughtered without even knowing what happened to them.



Church Video Clip - Pastor Greg Locke



Mirrored - wil paranormal