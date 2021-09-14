Meet the MURDEROUS FAMILY who started this whole PLANDEMIC SCAM

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Only those still asleep and blind to everything in plain view are who we call COVIDIOTS, the WALKING DEAD ...... ZOMBIES ...still relying on the criminals at GOOGLE to tell them what's going on.
These Zombies are so brainwashed by the media, they are all taking the Jab like nice little sheep they are and will be slaughtered without even knowing what happened to them.
Church Video Clip - Pastor Greg Locke
Mirrored - wil paranormal