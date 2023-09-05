WOE! The Great Wrath Of The Devil Upon The Nations

Notice the problems I have; it can be worse than this. Some audio cuts off in the beginning and audio is not going along with what you are seeing. I thought to upload it anyway as most of the audio is there.









.

The devil needs his restraint completely loosen by God and to do that he needs the world and church to rebel against God following his spirit of fear. If the devil is not resisted; he is empowered to kill, steal and destroy humanity. Enslave and corrupt all flesh and they will think they are doing a service to God.





Revelation 12:12 KJV Bible