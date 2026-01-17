As Dutch move forward with criminal charges against Gates and Bourola, Trump threatens to take Greenland?

Is Trumps threat to take Greenland from the Dutch, an attempt to force the Dutch to drop charges against Bill Gates and Anthony Bourola(pFizer)?





(I made this vedeo early. I didnt really have my words rogether yet. Lol. Sprry abt that but, you get what im saying)





Yes, im aware of the Technate. Doesnt change the question...





Hit meeee! [email protected]





Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]